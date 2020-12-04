Bluffton author Kayleen Reusser, known for writing books featuring Hoosier World War II veterans and a past speaker in northeast Indiana, recently completed a trio of books on similar themes.
The first new title, “We Defended Freedom: Adventures of World War II Veterans,” is the fourth book in her WWII Legacies series.
The book includes 28 stories from veterans in Indiana, including Roy Bennett from Angola, who fought with the Army in Italy.
Bennett was born in 1925 in Canastota, New York. After graduating from high school in 1943, he was drafted into the Army where he completed basic training at Fort Meade, Maryland and training at Camp Patrick Henry in Virginia. Then, Bennett and thousands of other troops disembarked on a luxury liner converted to troop ship, destination unknown.
The ship landed at Naples, Italy, and the troops pushed inland with British forces. When Bennett’s captain ordered him to return to headquarters north of Rome to deliver a message, Bennett set off. As he passed a building, a German ‘88 shell hit the roof. Bennett dove for the ground but not before being struck. His back ached, but Bennett ignored it as he completed his errand and returned to his unit. Several days later, Bennett sought treatment for his back injury -- a 4-inch sliver of shrapnel had pierced his skin. Bennett was given penicillin, a new antibiotic, and he returned to his unit for more fighting.
When the war ended in Europe in May 1945, Bennett received a Purple Heart for his injuries. He returned to the East Coast where he married and worked.
He moved to Angola to be near family in his later years in life.
Other World War II veterans from northern Indiana are featured in “We Defended Freedom” — Robert E. Lee from Auburn, who served as a Navy corpsman or medic; Noble Hand from Bremen, who served at the Battle of the Bulge; and Truman Miller from Shipshewana, who drove a Higgins boat for an underwater demolition team at Okinawa. Lee’s brother, Don, is featured in an earlier book of Reusser’s — “D-Day: Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen Tell about Normandy.”
Another story in the book is that of Hershel “Woody” Williams, who was awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest medal of valor, for his efforts as a flamethrower at Iwo Jima. Williams is the only living World War II Medal of Honor recipient.
As with Reusser’s earlier books, this compilation of stories includes women — members of the WAC (Women’s Army Corps) and the Navy’s WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).
“It is exciting to present another group of World War II veteran stories to readers,” Reusser said in a news release. “My books tell about the war, not from the generals’ point of view, but from that of the soldier, sailor and airman. They are how we won the war and why we have our freedoms today. My goal is to present stories in an exciting and factual way that will help readers appreciate what our veterans have done for us.”
This fall, Reusser also completed the book, “Captured! Stories of American WWII Prisoners of War.” Veterans in the book include Plymouth native Granville “Grant’”Workman. As a 16-year-old Army soldier who lied about his age to enlist in 1941, Workman was captured by the Japanese forces and forced to endure the Bataan Death March. For three years he was held as a prisoner of war and slave laborer in the Philippines and Japan. After his death in 1998, Workman’s daughter discovered a journal he created after the war as a form of self-therapy. She shared the journal with Reusser, who used much of its contents in the book.
Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 120,000 lived out part of the war in captivity. Reusser interviewed all of the former POWs in the book, except Workman, who died before she began her research. In addition to Indiana, they are from Virginia, Ohio and Florida; half are deceased. The rest are into their mid-90s.
After researching the various men featured in “Captured!,” Reusser found that while each veteran had a totally different experience as a prisoner of war, there were recurring themes. Five of those featured became prisoners of war after their planes were shot down over Europe. Many experienced painful frostbite, horrible diets, near-starvation and abuse that came with being a POW.
Survival skills came in many forms, from developing a secret lingo so they could covertly communicate among themselves, to reminding themselves of loved ones at home, thus instilling a desire to live. A strong religious faith was a common theme among the survivors, something they carried with them throughout their lives.
Reusser’s third writing project in recent months is a coloring book featuring 18 Hoosier women from World War II whom she has interviewed. Her “Women of WWII Coloring Book” contains pictures and biographical information about each woman.
“This resource can encourage people of all ages to learn about and respect these brave females,” said Reusser. “They volunteered to serve their country at a time when much of society disapproved of them for putting on uniforms. I admire them for their pluck.”
The women in the book served in the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Army Air Corps. Margaret Ray Ringenberg, a Women’s Air Service Pilot from Leo, is pictured on the cover.
Other veterans from various areas in northern Indiana have appeared in Reusser’s books, including Bennett of Angola, Bill Wellman from Valparaiso and Eugene Cogan from Avilla. They are among Reusser’s interviews with 260 World War II veterans, mostly from Indiana, during the past decade.
“I hope reading the stories of veterans will help Americans appreciate what they have done for us,” Reusser said.
She is married to a retired U.S. Air Force airman and is the mother of an airman officer. She believes in patriotism and is helping to foster this through sharing veterans’ stories.
“My books are part of my continual effort to preserve our national military heritage by interviewing veterans and writing their stories,” she said.
Reusser has presented talks at the Heimach Center and the former Hoosier Air Museum in Auburn. She has authored other books on World War II, as well as 16 nonfiction books for middle-grade students. All of her books are available on Amazon. She is booking virtual speaking events for 2021. For more information, people can visit KayleenReusser.com or email her at kjreusser@adamswells.com
