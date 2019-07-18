ANGOLA — Brooks Construction workers got a jump on paving the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail on Thursday.
The crew was expected to lay about 600 tons of asphalt, though work might have been cut short by the afternoon rain that fell.
And with asphalt getting installed for much of the second phase of the trail — it will be Saturday or Monday before the work is complete — Steuben County won’t officially open it until much more work is complete.
“Once the asphalt is complete, the trail will remain closed until the side slopes are addressed and all contract items are completed and accepted by the County,” Steuben County Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey said in a text message. “We will have a pre-final walkthrough of the job to identify any punch list items for the contractor to finish up. Once all items are complete, we will schedule an official opening.”
Cory Staley, project engineer with the Fort Wayne engineering firm Butler, Fairman & Seufert, said he hoped to have the trail in the condition Sharkey describes — completely finished — by the end of July.
The second phase of Steuben County’s portion of the bike trail was supposed to be completed last year. Weather delays prevented that.
In fact, asphalt work started on the trail on Tuesday, mainly with approaches to businesses that needed to have their final surface applied. Then came a blast of rain on Tuesday night, cancelling work on Wednesday.
Sharkey was expecting wet conditions to linger enough to prevent paving on Thursday, but it had dried enough to allow work to progress ... at least until it started raining Thursday afternoon.
Once complete, the trail will run from Pokagon State Park, where the first leg was completed in 2001, all the way to Commons Park in Angola. Angola’s 4 miles of trail was completed in 2009. The county’s portion of the trail is just over 2 miles.
