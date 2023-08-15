ANGOLA — Recognizing the dramatic growth of its online and international programs, Trine University has promoted Keirsten Eberts to the new role of vice president of online and international studies.
In her new role, Eberts will serve on the university's Cabinet, providing leadership and vision for the operations of the College of Graduate and Professional Studies/TrineOnline and the Office of International Services.
"In recent years our online and hybrid programs have experienced substantial growth in student enrollment," said John Shannon, Trine president. "Keirsten has provided outstanding leadership while managing and facilitating the expansion of these degrees. Her new role will not only give online and international a well-deserved seat at the table in overall planning and direction for the university, it also will position us for continued growth in these vital areas."
Eberts previously served as associate vice president and dean of the College of Graduate and Professional Studies and Office of International Services.
Under her leadership, enrollment in online and international programs at Trine University has grown to more than 7,200 students, including education centers in Detroit and Phoenix. The university recently received approval for a third center in Reston, Virginia.
"These are exciting times for Trine University, the College of Graduate and Professional Studies, and the Office of International Services. We have incredible staff and faculty members who are committed to preparing students to succeed, lead, and serve, both here in the United States and abroad," Eberts said. "I'm honored to continue to lead and represent these outstanding professionals and students, and excited to see what the future will bring."
Eberts has served the university in roles with increasing responsibility, including enrollment specialist, senior director of the Angola Education Center, senior director of global partnerships and assistant vice president and dean of academics for TrineOnline. She has been a Trine staff member since 2013.
Eberts graduated from Trine University with a bachelor of science degree in psychology in 2014 and a master of science in leadership in 2015.
For more information on Trine University's online and international programs, visit trine.edu/online or trine.edu/international.
