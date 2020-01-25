ANGOLA — When many people think of the Purdue Extension, they immediately think about the 4-H youth program.
And while 4-H is a big part of the Purdue Extension, it is far from the only learning activity offered by the organization.
Youth Development
There are youth programs, according to Tami Mosier, youth development extension educator based in Steuben County, that may get the 4-H logo attached but don’t result in a project that is exhibited at the annual county fair.
“I’m currently running an intro to robotics series for grades 6-12,” Mosier said. “It’s not a traditional 4-H thing and doesn’t end with a fair exhibit and the participants don’t have to be involved in 4-H. It’s just a fun experience.”
The group, she continued, is building an underwater remote operated vehicle.
“It’s a prime example of youth development that doesn’t end in a county fair experience,” she said.
Mosier also said a beekeeping for beginner’s workshop is again being offered. Though the class falls under youth development, it is also open to adults.
The extension office has collaborated with Angola Parks and Recreation on the class for the second year in a row and will take place in park facilities.
“This class empowers people to be able to do it themselves once our beekeeping program is over,” Mosier said.
Another activity that Mosier hopes to do that won’t result in an exhibit at the county fair is a healthcare careers experience program for youth that focuses on fields other than becoming a doctor or nurse.
“I was inspired for it because three recent 4-H’ers have gone into dental hygiene,” she said. “It would be another thing that doesn’t end in a fair exhibit.”
The umbrella of youth development also covers different after-school programming offered by not just Mosier, but extension educators throughout the system.
Health and Human Services
Health and human services extension educators offer programs that include parenting classes, classes on strengthening families for those involved in the juvenile probation department and more, often working with the courts on such programming.
“Each health and human services educator has a different focus,” said Megan Peterson, health and human services educator in Steuben County. “It’s important for us to specialize and then travel to the other communities around to share. It doesn’t make sense to be a jack of all trades.”
For example, she said LaGrange County’s educator, Brittney Schori, focuses on health. Another county focuses on foods and nutrition. Peterson’s background is human development and family studies.
Peterson also said as the health and human services educator she does a lot of collaboration work with groups like Shape-Up Steuben and the Steuben County Anti-Bullying Coalition.
“I spent three-plus years as Shape-Up Steuben’s chair,” she said. “SCAB is about advocacy events, such as the Fearless Freak Art Show coming up.”
She is also working with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to develop programming for expectant parents and their support people to address problems such as infant mortality and maternal mental health.
“Extension across the state is doing a lot to address mental health across the board,” she said.
Another group she said can’t be ignored in the extension is the Extension Homemakers. Present in the community and at the 4-H fair each year, Peterson said the people involved are quite active.
“They are out there and do a lot of advocacy and education,” she said.
Agriculture/Natural Resources
While her background is in agronomy and plant pathology, Crystal Van Pelt, agriculture and natural resources educator with Steuben County echoed Peterson in saying others in the same job in other counties have specialties.
“Elysia (Rodgers, DeKalb County) is more livestock while Steve (Engleking, LaGrange County) is more business,” she said.
Some of the things Van Pelt is a part of include In-Field Advantage, a program that focuses on nitrogen and sulfur trials in soil to help farmers work on field nutrients to make sure they aren’t putting too much or too little into the soils.
She is also one of 20 extension educators that are certified to fly a drone commercially.
“I’ll be offering a two-day workshop to learn about drones in a test prep course in Columbia City,” she said.
The dates and times are Feb. 26 and March 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Van Pelt said the course is designed to prepare takers to pass the test to become a certified pilot.
Another group that falls under the agriculture and natural resources educator is the Master Gardeners.
“We’re still taking more applications for Master Gardeners,” she said. “It’s a 14-week class that really is a four-county effort.”
Each county, she said, will take turns hosting some of the classes needed to become a Master Gardener so they don’t all fall onto one county to figure out logistics for.
The Master Gardeners, she said, will also be in some way affiliated with a community development project to make downtown Angola more child-friendly by installing a pocket park.
Van Pelt is also involved with a farm-to-school initiative that received a grant from Parkview to go into schools to teach about the initiative.
Other community development programming offered by the extension service includes programs focused at helping local decision makers. Van Pelt also works on community development as part of her role with the Purdue Extension.
“We have information on TIFF districts, planning, zoning and more available,” Van Pelt said.
To find your local extension service, visit https://extension.purdue.edu/about#counties and select your county of residence.
