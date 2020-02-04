ANGOLA — Angola High School senior Elayna Hasty was a finalist in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
Emily Graves, 17, of La Porte and Margaret Dimmett, 13, of Zionsville were named Indiana's top two youth volunteers of 2020 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.
Now in its 25th year, the program is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Hasty, 18, of Angola, is among six distinguished finalists. She will receive an engraved bronze medallion.
Hasty created and runs GAB Girls — Girls Against Bullying Girls — a nonprofit that helps combat bullying through education and support. She has reached more than 1,700 students through 75 workshops and regularly answers emails and letters from across the nation.
Other finalists include Adam Akan, 15, of Dyer, who runs Region Kids for Comfort, an organization designed to help young people get involved in their community through fundraising and volunteering; Doonyah Alucozai, 17, of West Lafayette, who co-founded CoderDojoAnvil, a nonprofit that offered free coding classes to more than 250 students from under-served communities; Emma Dillon, 18, of Franklin, who created and runs Emma’s Bows, through which she has donated more than $45,000 to a variety of national and local organizations; Julia Hamblen, 18, of Shelbyville, who recruited and led a group of peers to raise money for the Salvation Army by soliciting donations outside of local businesses; and Julia Keibler, 18, of Crandall, who has volunteered hundreds of hours at summer camps for youth with disabilities.
“In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world,” said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial. “We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society’s challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference, too.”
