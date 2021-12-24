ANGOLA — The days of towering department store windows with mechanical holiday displays may be gone, but Monument Pizza Pub is recreating the nostalgia with a five-foot statue of Santa in its front window.
Anyone passing by the restaurant on Public Square can see the mechanical statue in the front entrance window, hand poised in a jolly wave.
Jon Gnagy, Monument Pizza’s cook, believes the Santa could be a relic from Montgomery Ward, a famous department store chain that closed in 2001. It has been many years since the mechanical statue has been fully operational, but Gnagy hopes to do some work and one day get him running again.
“We can estimate probably right around early 60s to mid-60s,” Gnagy said. “Hopefully he can keep on display for many more years.”
Monument Pizza has had the statue for five years now after a friend of the restaurant donated it in order to take advantage of the tall front windows and spread some holiday cheer.
Gnagy, a lover of Christmas, was excited for the opportunity to recreate the traditional Christmas window display with a vintage statue.
“She donated him to us to put him back in the windows, let him do what he should do and try to bring a little smile to some young kids’ faces and even old kids who are young at heart,” Gnagy said.
For the rest of the year when he’s not posted at his station in the front window, Monument Pizza’s Santa takes up residence in the restaurant’s basement.
He’s a bit heavy to move, but some workers have had a little fun playing “Santa on the Shelf” in place of a restaurant elf.
“All my workers always say that he sits downstairs, and it scares them when they walk back into the back area,” Gnagy said. “I had one of my young high schoolers who was taking him and putting him in different places in the basement, and it got a few of the workers when they turned the light on.”
Gnagy has recently been able to bring the statue up for air and a proper dusting, and in the light, it always brings in questions and praise from curious onlookers and customers.
Monument Pizza may not have the biggest window the statue has known, but this old Santa adds all the more cheer to the historic downtown district.
“All year round, it doesn’t matter. If the spirit of Christmas could be all year round, maybe everything would be a little bit better in the world,” Gnagy said. “You’ve got to think: it’s one of the times of the year that a perfect stranger would walk by and at least say hi, if not Merry Christmas.”
