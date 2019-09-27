ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County named Sarah Funkhouser as the organization’s new CEO, replacing Krista Miller, the Y's longest serving director.
“I am thrilled to have Sarah lead our YMCA," said board chair Carrie Vollmer-Sanders. "Her visionary leadership, deep commitment to our mission and support of our great staff will continue the Y’s mission to strengthen our community.”
Funkhouser served as membership director from 2013-16, coming from a job as membership director at the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. For the past six months, Funkhouser has served as the development coordinator at the YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road.
“This YMCA has been a special part of my life for many years," said Funkhouser. "I am looking forward to working with the staff, board and volunteers. However, what I look forward to most is building strong relationships with our members. I believe in the Y’s mission, share its values, and know the deep responsibility and opportunity we have to assure the Y’s continued impact and success in our community.”
Funkhouser officially becomes CEO on Monday, when Miller will assume the position of executive director of the Cameron Hospital Foundation, the job she held before joining the YMCA fold.
Miller has served as CEO since 2013.
"She's been phenomenal," said Vollmer-Sanders. "She has really set the Y up for success."
Miller hired great people, created excellent relationships in the community and networked with donors, she said. In addition, Miller shared leadership opportunities with her staff, helping groom Funkhouser for her new job.
"It was a unanimous decision," said Vollmer-Sanders of the board's vote to hire Funkhouser. "We have had Sarah put in leadership roles and she has done really well."
Not only is Funkhouser efficient, said Vollmer-Sanders, but she has outstanding enthusiasm and ideas.
A South Bend native, Funkhouser holds a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology from Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne. She and her husband, Ryan, and 1-year-old son, Jack, live in Angola following a stint in Nashville, Tennessee.
"We are very happy to be back in Steuben County and look forward to raising our son in the community we love," she said.
The YMCA of Steuben County offers aquatic, wellness, fitness and sports programming for adults and children, serving over 4,000 members from Steuben County and surrounding areas. It was established in 2000 with significant backing from a handful of trustees who continue to be active with the organization to this day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.