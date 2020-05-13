4 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Tyrell M. Cole, 20, of the 200 block of Williams Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Lee J. Collins, 48, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested in the 100 block of West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Terry L. Collins, 60, of the 300 block of Lane 274 Crooked Lake, arrested at Orland Road and C.R. 275W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.
• Roy F. Potter, 53, of the 100 block of North Arthur Street, Hamilton, arrested at Bellefontaine Road and Wayne Street in Hamilton on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
