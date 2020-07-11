FREMONT — A fire that destroyed a barn at the Wild Winds Buffalo Farm was still smoldering Friday morning, said Fremont Town Marshal Joe Patterson.
That’s after the Fremont Fire Department responded back Thursday evening to the fire as it had rekindled. Fire Chief Eric Hufnagle said they took a front-end loader borrowed from the town of Fremont out to the barn to help move rubble around to get the hot spots.
The department spent about an hour at Thursday’s rekindle, Hufnagle said.
Prior to the rekindle, he said the department was called out at 7:26 a.m. and was marked as in-service and off the scene at 3:45 p.m.
Water supply for the fire was on Hufnagle’s mind throughout the day Thursday, as he didn’t want to tax the town’s municipal supply too badly.
The department’s ladder truck was positioned in one of the fields, spraying water over the fire as fast as tankers could get reservoirs filled for it.
“I know we had more than 300,000 gallons of water just off our aerial,” he said. “No idea how much else went though the hand lines.”
The ladder truck has a meter on it that indicates how much water has gone through the nozzle.
To help from harming the town’s water supply, Hufnagle had tankers move to filling from the Fish Lake public access site instead of using a hydrant in town.
According to the Steuben County GIS map, the barn was approximately 17,000 square feet in size.
Hufnagle said property owner Dr. John Trippy of Bryan, Ohio, said the building was insured.
From Indiana, departments called included Fremont, Angola, Auburn, Ashley, Hudson, Hamilton, Orland, Steuben Township, Salem Center, Metz, Kendallville, Stroh, Topeka, Albion, Howe, LaOtto and LaGrange. Michigan departments called included Quincy, Lakeland, Camden and Reading. Northwest Township, Edgerton and Edon from Ohio were also among departments called.
Also responding were Steuben County EMS, Fremont Police Department, Indiana State Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County Emergency Management and Steuben County REMC.
As of Friday, the cause of the fire is under investigation and has not yet been determined. No damage estimate has been provided.
