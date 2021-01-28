ANGOLA — A proposed Indiana law that would somewhat mirror in spirit a federal rule change last year by the Trump administration would strip protection of Indiana's wetlands, something that has environmentalists upset and has attracted the attention of northeast Indiana officials.
On Monday Senators passed out of the Environmental Affairs Committee Senate Bill 389, which would repeal Indiana's wetlands law that protects many of the state's remaining wetlands that are crucial to the environment, particularly the lakes areas of northeast Indiana. The bill passed on an 8-3 party line vote, with Republicans holding the super majority in the Senate.
Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, who heads the Natural Resources Committee, said she is opposed to the bill because wetlands are so critical to protecting the natural resources of northeast Indiana, particularly the lakes.
"This is not workable, it is not feasible and it's certainly an endangerment to all that we protect and are trying to protect in terms of our lakes," Glick said by phone on Thursday.
Glick said she is working to either make changes or stop the legislation.
"This is a serious matter for us. We have been talking about the bill with the authors and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and others concerning this matter. There has to be a workable solution to this without blowing up all of the wetlands in northeast Indiana, and Indiana period," Glick said.
Glick said she would like to see a compromise to the bill, and short of that, introduce language to other bills that would help protect wetlands in watersheds around the lakes.
"This bill can effect about 85% of the wetlands in Indiana," Glick said.
Since the early 19th Century, Indiana has lost about 85% of its wetlands to development and draining of land for agriculture. A majority of the state's wetlands are found in northeast Indiana and along the Lake Michigan shoreline, a 1991 report from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.
"Noble County contained the greatest number of wetland acres with approximately 27,500 acres or 3.38% of the state's total wetland acreage," the DNR report said.
Supporters of the bill say it is necessary to clear red tape for builders and developers, who often pose the greatest threat to the vitality of wetlands, information from the Steuben County Lakes Council has said.
The move by the Senate comes after the Trump administration, almost exactly a year ago, changed environmental rules that allow for greater pollution and development of wetlands and streams.
However, President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to pause executive orders by the Trump administration.
The president directed federal agencies to review and potentially overturn more than 100 Trump-era policies that the new administration says “were harmful to public health, damaging to the environment, unsupported by the best available science, or otherwise not in the national interest,” including the wetlands rule change from a year ago.
At the time, the Trump administration argued that it would be best left to the states to determine how to protect their waterways.
Ironically, the proposal in the Senate says the state law would not apply to wetlands protected by the federal government.
In the general description of the law on Indiana's website, it says, "repeal of that law is not intended to affect: (1) the regulation in Indiana under the federal Clean Water Act of the discharge of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States; or (2) the authorization of the state of Indiana to administer the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit program."
Wetlands are like nature's filter. They help purify water, recharge groundwater aquifers and reduce flooding. They also help slow the flow of water downstream to lakes and filter out impurities.
"My concern with this bill is losing wetlands that protect our lakes in Steuben County. Loss of wetlands could lead to more contaminants, sediment and flooding here," said Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who testified against the bill on Monday.
Others from northeast Indiana testified either in person or writing against the bill, including Matt Meersman, director of the St. Joseph River Basin Commission that covers all or parts of LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties.
Here are points emphasized by Meersman in his testimony on Monday:
"We have studied the wetlands in our basin extensively and know that those currently protected by our State Wetland Regulations are critical for flood mitigation and water quality. Our tributaries with the most wetland loss suffer from more flooding and water quality problems than other parts of our basin. We cannot afford any further wetland loss.
"Our members and partners are working hard to minimize water pollution and protect their communities from flooding. We are struggling to find enough places to store and filter the water we have now. Removing protections for the few remaining wetlands we have will make our water problems worse.
"Our State Wetland Regulations have a threshold of 1/10th of an acre. Wetlands smaller than that are excluded to make the law practical for farmers and developers. If there are issues with how the law is written or implemented, they should be addressed. Removing the regulation, rather than fixing it, will lead to more water problems for our communities."
Fixing the legislation is the goal of Glick. She acknowledged that current regulations have created issues for farmers and developer, but, "There has to be a workable solution. That's what we're endeavoring to do right now."
Glick hopes to get together with lawmakers and work on solutions that will provide mitigation while protecting wetlands.
"(We need to) put language in there that not only protects the wetlands but allows for mitigation, allows for the possibility of replacements of wetlands, for alternatives to the idea of just taking protection away," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.