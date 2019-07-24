CROOKED LAKE — Harper Henney took her third Supreme Showman title in three years Wednesday night.
Henney, a seven-year 4-H'er representing sheep, squared off against Alivia Burlingame, swine; Sydney Craig, goats; Karragen Strain, horse; Harlee Henney, beef; Maddie Clingan, feeder calf; Bristol Bailer, started calf; and Caylee Bachelor, dairy.
The show started at the horse barn at 6 p.m. and wrapped up around 8:30 p.m. with Harper taking a dousing from her sister and the other competitors.
"I want to give so many props to everyone," said Harper. "Not one person stood out today."
At the conclusion of the show, which ended with the traditional swine, Judge Laura Freed told the audience they were looking at "eight fabulous ladies."
"You made it very, very tough," she told the girls as they lined up for a process of elimination that left Harper and Burlingame standing at the end of the pen and the rest of the girls holding buckets of water. The two hugged before the final name was called and Harper got a soaking.
The daughter of Mark and Melissa Henney, Harper said this year's win was a tough one. She did not get the best draw for her animals.
"You just really stay calm," she said. "Push through the naughtiness."
When it comes to showing animals, especially the cantankerous ones, she said, "the less you do the better."
Showmanship is Harper's focus at the fair, she said, adding that it is about "animals, family and friends."
At the end of the Supreme Showmanship competition, the parents of all eight girls entered the ring and were recognized. The girls were given a chance to thank their parents and the others who helped them along the way.
"I've gotten to know all these ladies," said Burlingame of the other showmen. "They have all been my biggest influence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.