FREMONT — Take a trip through Fremont and you’ll notice a variety of metal sculptures placed throughout town.
Each piece is thanks to the talent of local sculptor and retired Fremont Community Schools teacher Greg Summers and his love of metalwork and reusing recycled materials to turn them into masterpieces.
One of his most recently installed pieces is a metal man sitting in the Fremont Pocket Park on the corner of Toledo Street and Pleasant Street. The sculpture is life-size and interactive, so he invites people to check it out when they stop across the street at DJ’s Tempting Treats and BBQ for a snack.
“I work with recycled materials as much as possible,” Summers said. “Sometimes, something will sit in my garage for two years before I come up with something to make out of it.”
A few such pieces of long sheet metal got driven over in his garage for that two-year mark before he decided to use them and some golf clubs in a sculpture that now sits along his property on North Wayne Street in Fremont.
“That’s the best use for golf clubs,” he joked.
That property plays host to several of his pieces including a fisherman frog, a hog, some abstract pieces and a sunflower that previously called downtown Angola home.
“The town put in a sidewalk and I decided it was a good idea to give people something to look at while they walk,” he said.
Sometimes, people will even stop to take pictures of or with pieces while they take a stroll.
Summers also has pieces at the Fremont Public Library, both inside and outside, and sitting in the Crossroads Industrial Park on S.R. 827 coming into Fremont.
His front yard at his Fremont home is also home to several of his works including a giant grasshopper, several fish, flowers and a bunny.
When he was teaching industrial technologies classes at Fremont, he often taught students how to do metalwork art using cans from the cafeteria.
He, too, started on smaller projects but over the years has produced several larger sculptures, totaling somewhere around two dozen, he estimates.
Some of those pieces, including two different large fish sculptures and a large cat sculpture, have been temporary installations in outdoor art shows in places including Angola and Decatur.
Currently, Summers said his cat sculpture is in Decatur and will be there for 12 months as part of a show that served as the template for the annual show in Angola.
Summers said he estimates he spends 20 to 30 hours in a seven-day period working on various projects.
“I usually have a list of things people want and orders to fill,” he said.
Currently, one such project is a large archway for Head Start in Angola that he said will be completed by the end of the summer. It will include leaves, at least one frog, at least one bird and several other elements that he hopes make the children look up in wonder and amazement.
He also enlists the help of retired Fremont Community Schools art teacher Greg Griffis on some of his work, especially when it comes to proportions for something. The two have worked together on a number of pieces over the years with no plans to stop.
More of his artwork, including several fish, can be seen on his website, fishmongerart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.