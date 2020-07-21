ANGOLA — Steuben County Council President Ruth Beer was victorious in a Tuesday night caucus to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of previous Steuben County Council President Rick Shipe in District 3.
The caucus was held in the Steuben Community Center Multipurpose Room. The caucus was not open to the public.
The caucus came down to a race between Beer, who has been an at-large member of the Council since first getting elected in 2012, and former two-term Sheriff Tim Troyer, who left office following the 2018 election due to Indiana term limits. Beer won 3-1 on one ballot.
The eligible committeemen were: Don Bowman, Pleasant 6; Rick Michael, Pleasant 7; Shipe, Salem; and Julie Troyer, wife of Tim Troyer, Jackson.
Michael, who serves as Steuben County Republican Central Committee chairman, abstained from voting because in the event of a tie, he had to break it. Michael’s vice chair, Desi Isa, served as his proxy. Who voted for whom was not released, only the tally.
Shipe left his County Council District 3 seat July 2 because he moved from the Hudson area to rural Angola, south of Fox Lake, which is part of District 2. Because Shipe was appointed to the precinct committeeman slot, he didn’t have to resign that post when he moved.
Beer wanted to take over the District 3 seat because it was the seat held by her father, John Hughes, for some 28 years before his death in 2011.
As an at-large member of the Council up for reelection this fall, Beer’s name would appear on this year’s ballot whether she was successful at caucus or not because the deadline to remove one’s name from the ballot was July 15. The other two candidates for the three at-large seats are incumbent Councilman Dan Caruso and Bill Harter, who recently resigned as Steuben County coroner due to a promotion at the Angola Fire Department.
Beer will now have to resign her at-large seat. That means another caucus will have to be held to fill her vacancy and Michael has set it for Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St. Shipe said he will be a candidate.
