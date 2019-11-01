Three people arrested by area police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday.
• Landon R. Charles, 20, homeless, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Frank C. Christlieb, 36, of the 3700 block of Andover Place, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Shannon M. Wheaton, 29, of the 100 block of North Tylor Road, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
