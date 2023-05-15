Eight people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA – The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Logan T. Baxla, 19, of the 5000 block of North Feather Valley Road, Fremont, arrested at home, on a felony charge of interference with public safety.
• Alexis J. Guardian, 25, of the 400 block of Byers Road, Forest City North Carolina, arrested on I-69 mile marker 344, on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and misdemeanor battery.
• Tracey K. Irish, 60, of the 1600 block of Saint Marys, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail, on a felony warrant alleging failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Leland C. Kiles, 24, of the 9100 block of East 400S, LaGrange, arrested on S.R. 327 at C.R. 500S, on a felony charge of altered gun identification.
• Rey D. Perez Hernandez, 22, of the 1200 block of South Washington Street, Constantine, Michigan, arrested on U.S. 20 at 800W, on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Elizabeth A. Shadle, 39, of the 300 block of South West Street, arrested on C.R. 200N at C.R. 200W, on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Gurpreet Singh, 50, of the 2300 block of Deforest Avenue, arrested on the 2000 block of North Wayne Street, on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespassing.
• Shane A. Zimmerman, 37, of the 300 block of West Pine Street, Topeka, arrested on C.R. 200N at C.R. 200W, on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.