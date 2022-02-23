ANGOLA — The Steuben County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, March 9, at Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road.
The meeting will start off with a complimentary meal prepared by Lakeside Meats starting at 6 p.m. A short program highlighting the District's activities and finances from 2021 will follow at 6:30 p.m.
There will be an election of one Board of Supervisors member, followed by recognition of 2021 River Friendly Farmers honorees.
Guest speaker for the event will be Greg Shoup, meteorologist from WANE-TV, Fort Wayne. Shoup will discuss how subtle weather changes will affect farming in the future.
The annual meeting is open to the public. Those wishing to share in the dinner are asked please contact the Steuben County SWCD at 665-3211 ext. 3 no later than Tuesday, March 1. Reservations are requested to assist with meal planning.
Anyone interested in natural resources conservation and management, agriculture and water quality is encouraged to attend.
