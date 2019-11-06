FREMONT — Miller Poultry, Orland, has started its annual chicken donation for the holiday season, with the first donation taking place Wednesday at the Fremont Community Church Food Pantry.
Fremont received 30 cases of chicken, with each case holding 12 fryers.
Frank and Margie Bradley run the Fremont Community Church Food Pantry, a ministry they've worked on for 17 years.
Margie said they are grateful for the donation each year from Miller Poultry.
Sally Durbin of Miller Poultry said in an email that Fremont's donation is one of the many in the local and regional area that will happen this year.
"We will be delivering 5,068 cases of chicken in the next several weeks to help supply our local and regional food banks to help those that need protein to feed our area families," Durbin's email said. "The deliveries will help feed over 30,000 families of at least 3-5lbs of chicken per family — so depending on the distribution we at least hope to help supply these families with something they can enjoy with their family."
The donation in Fremont is the first of several that will happen this year in the area.
Durbin said Miller Poultry has been contacting other food pantries for delivery and they understand the need is greater than ever this year due to a lack of protein from normal sources for many of the food banks.
"Miller Poultry strives to give back to our communities and we appreciate all the efforts that many volunteers in these food banks dedicate to helping others," she said.
