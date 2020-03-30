FORT WAYNE — A Hamilton woman has allegedly admitted to federal charges of health care fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Suzi Gawel, 57, worked as an office manager at a Fort Wayne company that sold durable medical equipment to clients across northern Indiana, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. She allegedly fraudulently submitted claims for more than $600,000 worth of equipment.
A plea agreement filed with the Northern District Court of Indiana would result in a prison sentence and restitution if accepted by the court. Gawel would be ordered to pay restitution of $646,690.32 along with a prison term determined at her sentencing hearing. The case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah E. Nokes.
“Healthcare fraud will not be tolerated,” said Kirsch. “My office is aggressively working together with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute fraud schemes like this one, where criminals steal from the public. Theft from public benefit programs decrease tax dollars available to fund legitimate claims.”
Some of the clients for the company Gawel worked for were Medicaid beneficiaries. Through her work, Gawel had access to Medicaid patient information, including patients’ names, addresses, dates of birth, Medicaid ID numbers and treating physician information, says the news release.
From about January 2015 and continuing to about October 2018, Gawel devised a scheme to defraud Medicaid, say court documents. During this time period, she allegedly submitted over 200 reimbursement claims to Indiana Medicaid for equipment, including oximetry devices and pneumatic compressors, which were not provided to Medicaid recipients or for which they had no medical necessity and for which there was no physician order.
“This individual’s scheme had one purpose — to line her own pockets by defrauding the system,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Middleton, FBI Indianapolis. “The investigation of health care fraud is a priority for the FBI and our law enforcement partners and we will continue to identify and pursue those who perpetrate this crime.”
This case was investigated by the Indiana Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Financial Crimes Task Force and the Organized Crime and Corruption Unit of the Indiana State Police.
