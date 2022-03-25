SAN FRANCISCO — Brightmark, the global waste solutions provider, recently announced plans to construct an advanced plastics renewal facility for the Parkes Special Activation Precinct in New South Wales, Australia.
Brightmark will be taking the technology used in creation of its original plant in Ashley down under.
With the establishment of this new facility, Brightmark will be the first new circular economy business in the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, as well as the first-of-its-kind advanced recycling, plastics renewal facility in Australia. Brightmark will be constructing the facility in partnership with the NSW government, as part of its commitment to drive economic growth and prosperity in regional NSW.
“Brightmark is excited to expand our waste solution footprint into Australia, setting the new gold standard in advanced plastic recycling,” said Bob Powell, Brightmark founder and CEO. “Collaborating with the NSW government in their Parkes precinct is ideal due to the sustainably-minded business environment and community; and its location as a transportation and logistics hub.”
“We are excited to be building what will be the largest facility of its type outside of America. Processing up to 200,000 tons of waste plastics back into the circularity market, creating import replacement products and assisting Australia to lower its carbon footprint,” said Shakil Rahman, Brightmark senior vice president, Global Plastics Development and Origination.
The facility will re-purpose all types of plastics (1-7) to be ultra-low sulfur diesel, wax, and naphtha to produce fully circular plastics. The construction of the facility will also bring economic opportunity to the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, as it is supported by a $260 million Australian investment and will lead to the creation of 100 new jobs.
“This is a huge opportunity for Parkes and regional NSW to get a slice of the $66 billion AUD global plastics recycling industry which will bring strong economic growth and jobs to the region,” said Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole. “Brightmark’s $260 million AUD investment in Parkes sends a clear message to other global companies; Parkes is the perfect place to invest, now and into the future.”
The plant is expected to be in operation by 2025, with construction planned to start in mid-2023. It will be capable of processing 200,000 tons of waste plastics back into the circularity market, creating import replacement products and assisting Australia to lower its carbon footprint. Special Activation Precincts are delivered by the NSW Government and funded from the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund.
Brightmark acknowledges the support of the Australian government’s business and talent attraction task force.
