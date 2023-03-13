FREMONT — A Coldwater, Michigan, man who was facing a charge of murder in Steuben County has reached a plea agreement in the case where he wil plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Steve Restemayer, 31, was arrested and jailed on a charge of felony murder on Dec. 14, 2021.
Restemayer allegedly killed 36-year-old Daniel J. Sheets of Fremont sometime after July 2, 2021. The murder allegedly took place in a garage adjacent to a residence located in the 5700 block of N. C.R. 675E in Fremont Township that caught fire on July 24. The garage was not involved in the fire.
In a pretrial conference Monday in Steuben Superior Court, it was announced that a plea bargain had been reached.
If the agreement is accepted by Judge William Fee, Restemayer will be sentenced on May 17 at 1:30 p.m.
No details were available on the agreement, but Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said sentencing will be left to the discretion of the court. Manslaughter is a Level 2 felony that carries a sentence of 10-30 years in prison.
“We are unable to get into specific details right now because the case is still pending, but the plea was offered based on evidentiary considerations,” Musser said.
On July 24, 2021, Sheets’ body was found in the garage at the residence were firefighters were called, court records said. Sheets’ body had been stuffed inside of a black chest or trunk that was then held shut with a ratchet strap.
Police were assisted in locating the chest by the smell caused by decomposition. When they found the chest, there were numerous flies and maggots both outside the chest and inside, on the body.
When Sheets’ body was eventually removed from the chest, his identification was made by his tattoos. To remove the chest, police placed it in double-wrapped body bags.
When Restemayer was booked on the murder charge on Dec. 14, 2021, he was already being held in the jail on an outstanding warrant out of DeKalb County for failure to appear in court on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license. His initial arrest came on July 30. Those charges are still pending.
Sheets was killed by a single gunshot to the head, said an autopsy report that was part of a filing in court. His legs had to be broken in order to stuff the body in the chest, court records said.
It appears Sheets was working on a vehicle along side Restemayer. There were blood spatters all over the vehicle and inside the garage, as well as on clothing.
In interviews with Steuben County Sheriff’s detectives, Restemayer told police he did not kill Sheets. In a followup interview he requested with Detective Austin Rowlands, Restemayer said a man named Mike who had a similar build to his had killed Sheets and he was forced to stuff the body into the trunk. Restemayer said he didn’t have a last name or phone number for Mike.
Restemayer said he was also forced to wipe up blood that was in the garage.
Restemayer indicated he and Sheets had wound up running with the wrong crowd, which led to the murder, court records indicated.
After the incident, one witness told police Restemayer had been seen wearing Sheets’ clothes. He told police it was because his clothes had been burned in the fire. He actually had been staying in a camper outside of the residence.
Deputies learned over the course of the investigation that Sheets “may have still been at or near the house just prior to or around the time of the fire,” said a press release issued by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on July 30, 2021.
“Following the preliminary results of the autopsy, the death has been ruled a homicide by the Coroner’s Office,” the press release continued.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police at the scene were the Angola Police, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
Public Defender Anthony Kraus has been appointed to defend Restemayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.