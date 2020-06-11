Warrants served
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday on warrants issued through the Steuben County courts and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Dale J. Mason III, 34, of the 300 block of Shawnee Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, charged with misdemeanor battery and public intoxication.
• Michael A. McCullers, 53, of the 100 block of Lane 260 Lake James, charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
