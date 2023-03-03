MONGO — Several schools across northeast Indiana played it safe and closed or had e-learning days Friday in anticipation of a winter storm that was going to play havoc with the afternoon commute.
And while it may have looked like that might not have been the right call, it ended up being so as snow started falling in the early afternoon and roads started becoming slick right about the time school would have been letting out.
"We're getting reports of difficult driving conditions," said Michael Skipper, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana, North Webster.
That was at about 3 p.m. when Skipper provided updated snowfall amount potential for the four-county area served by KPC Media.
"It's going to become an all-or-nothing kind of event," Skipper said.
The nothing was going to be in Allen County and points south of the four-county area. Up north, not so much.
Skipper said the NWS was calling for 8-10 inches of rain by thee time the snow ended late Friday or early Saturday. Noble County was in the 4-8 inches range and DeKalb County was on track for 3-6 inches.
For northern Indiana, Skipper said, "It's going to be snow for the rest of the event."
The winter storm warning placed on northeast Indiana expired at midnight.
It was coming down in the form of white stuff, but it was very wet. So much so that the NWS was calling for precipitation equivalents approaching 2 inches in some parts of northeast Indiana. With warmer temperatures today, Sunday and Monday, that snow is not going to last long.
On top of already saturated soils and with swollen lakes, rivers and streams there was a strong chance of flooding in the coming days.
Steuben County Emergency Management has opened a 24-hour-a-day sandbagging station at the Steuben County Highway Department. It was supposed to remain open until waters started to recede.
