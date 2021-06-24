INDIANAPOLIS — A Steuben County criminal case involving the unauthorized distribution of an intimate image of a woman that was dismissed locally in court as being unconstitutional was heard on appeal before the Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday.
The case stems from an incident that occurred in March 2020 when a Trine University student allegedly took a video of an intimate act between himself and another Trine student at a fraternity house, then showed the video to another individual, court records say.
The student, Conner Katz, 22, Coldwater, Michigan, was charged in March 2020 with distribution of an intimate image, but the Class A misdemeanor case was dismissed on Oct. 2 by Magistrate Randy Coffey in Steuben Circuit Court on grounds that Indiana’s revenge porn law violated U.S. and Indiana constitutional rights to free speech.
After the dismissal, the Indiana Attorney General's Office appealed and the case was immediately kicked up to the Indiana Supreme Court.
"We will be discussing the case and issuing an opinion in due course," Chief Justice Loretta Rush said at the conclusion of the hearing.
Basically the high court can send the case back to the trial court in Steuben County or agree with Coffey and rule that the statute is unconstitutional. If the latter occurs, the Legislature would have to amend the state's revenge porn law to more narrowly define what constitutes a crime.
That seemed to be the main element argued by attorneys for the state and Katz, both of whom were women.
Attorney Caryn Szyper argued on behalf of the state that Indiana's revenge porn law was much more defined that those in other states that have been ruled unconstitutional.
"Indiana can protect its citizens' privacy rights by punishing a person for distributing intimate images to the outside world without consent without violating First Amendment rights," Szyper said.
She said the U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled that speech is being restricted when it comes to protecting "purely private matters."
Attorney Stacy Uliana, who represented Katz, said only one individual other than Katz saw the video and the victim was not clearly identifiable. Were it not for Katz admitting who was in the video and later apologizing for sharing it, the identity would not be known.
"He sent (the video) to one person in a fleeting moment," Uliana said. She also added that the statute was broad and could hold many people criminally liable for numerous situations where images were captured and shared that would be covered as free speech under the state and U.S. constitutions.
"I feel like this is not narrowly tailored. We have to draw a line here somewhere, right," Uliana said.
Between the justices, who at times intensely questioned both attorneys with hypothetical questions, and the attorneys themselves, they all agreed that Katz exercised poor judgment.
"I think we can all agree here that what Mr. Katz did was stupid," Uliana said.
The question comes down to whether his action constituted a crime and if Indiana's law was strong enough to be able to prosecute individuals who share intimate images without the subject's consent.
If the case does get sent back to Steuben Circuit Court, there most likely would be no evidence in the form of a video because it reportedly no longer exists.
The incident, which was investigated by the Angola Police Department, is also the subject of a civil lawsuit filed in Steuben Circuit Court in which the woman depicted in the video alleges to have had her reputation damaged by distribution of the video. Unspecified damages are sought from Katz by two women; the woman in the video has an identical twin.
Uliana seemed to argue that this avenue was being pursued as a form of punishment toward Katz.
Coffey, who retired from the bench in December, used guidance from legal precedents set in Minnesota and Texas appeals cases.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser, not directing his comments about the Katz case specifically, talked about the appeals process in November.
“If a case has been dismissed based on grounds that the statute as written by the Legislature is unconstitutional, it may be necessary to obtain guidance from the Indiana Court of Appeals,” Musser said. “Otherwise, my office is left in limbo as to the propriety of filing similar cases in the future. Published decisions from the Indiana Court of Appeals then become binding precedent on all Indiana trial courts.”
Musser also said, depending on the outcome of the appeal, it might be necessary for the Indiana Legislature to change the law, which has occurred in Texas.
Specifically cited in the Minnesota and Texas appeals was a provision of the law that dealt with intent of the defendant and whether he knew or should have known that the person depicted in the image had given permission to disseminate it to others. That part of the law was considered vague. The Texas law was amended to say that a defendant violates the law if he or she intentionally distributed an image without the consent of the person depicted in it.
Szyper addressed that question specifically when she said, "If the victim has consented, there is no problem."
The civil case alleges that Katz, by allegedly sharing the video, caused the woman in the video to be “exposed to public ridicule, and emotional trauma in (her) academic, public and private (life).”
Because the criminal case is on appeal, the civil suit has been stayed until the criminal case is decided.
