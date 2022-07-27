ANGOLA — As the BA.5 strain of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has spread across the country, voluntary masking has started to reappear, though mask orders have not, unless you're in a captive setting.
That's exactly the case at the Steuben County Jail, where a mask requirement was put in place last Thursday by Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
"Since last Thursday I have had 17 inmates test positive and three confinement officers for a total of 20 cases within the facility," Robinson said on Tuesday.
The masking requirement for officers and detainees applies when they are in general population settings, Robinson said.
"So, when everyone is out of their cells in our general use areas we have returned to mask requirements for the time being," Robinson said.
With 17 cases among detainees, that represents about 15% of the jail population, which stood at 115 on Tuesday.
Robinson eased the masking requirement at the jail in January when cases were declining.
Still, to err on the side of caution, every new detainee entering the jail is issued a mask to wear. Until the order was put in place last week, the wearing of masks was optional, Robinson said.
"I have always issued a mask to the inmates upon their arrival since 2020 and still do. It just became optional as to whether they wanted to wear it in January of this year," Robinson said.
There aren't any other masking requirements in county government, though the officers who stand watch at the Steuben County Courthouse are masking for the time being. They are Sheriff's Office employees.
Cases in Indiana are climbing, the Indiana State Board of Health dashboard says.
The seven-day average of cases in Indiana for the week ending Tuesday was 2,109, which was up by 270 cases. The state had five deaths this past week, which was down by two. The state has logged 52,109 cases for the year.
In Steuben County, the case count is averaging 11 a week as of Tuesday, which was up by one. The county has logged 291 cases for the year. Of those cases, 60, or 20.0%, were reinfections.
Steuben County has not recorded any COVID-related deaths for the year, the State Board of Health reported. The 60-69 age group has recorded the most COVID cases for the year at 55.
