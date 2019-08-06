ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jose M. Anicua Arias, 54, of the 3000 block of South C.R. 650W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on C.R. 150S at C.R. 450W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jefferson T. Carroll, 23, of the 6000 block of West S.R. 120, Orland, arrested on S.R. 120 near C.R. 900W on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
• Cole J. Delorey, 21, of the 600 block of Lane 201 Ball Lake, Hamilton, arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrants alleging failure to appear.
• Dusty R. Freed, 39, of the 400 East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony counterfeiting.
• Steven H. Gusa, 48, of the 500 block of Village Green Drive, arrested on North Wayne Street at Stocker Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jesse T. Huffstetler, 19, of the 100 block of Lane 370A Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Thomas E. Maynard, 53, of the 5000 block of Bear Creek Pass, Auburn, arrested at Pokagon State Park on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
