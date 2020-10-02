ANGOLA — The video camera will be rolling Saturday when Angola High School band students take the field for a community exhibition show.
The show is at 5:30 p.m. on the high school football field. Admission is free though guests can support the band by purchasing hot drinks, drawing tickets and discount cards that can be used at local businesses.
Marching band season was muted this year by concerns about COVID-19. The Indiana State School Music Association canceled live events in July but has extended a virtual substitute.
Angola is in ISSMA Class C. Nearly 200 schools participate in ISSMA marching band events each fall.
The Marching Hornets observed an abbreviated two-week band camp before the start of the school year. They have learned a few popular songs that have been played at home football games: “Blinding Lights” by The Weekend, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish and “Saturday in the Park” by Chicago.
In addition to the full-band songs, the audience at the community show on Saturday will get to hear pieces played by the various sections.
While the band is playing its three signature songs, staff will be filming the performance for the virtual competition recently announced by ISSMA.
“ISSMA is doing a virtual solo and ensemble this fall,” said band director Andrew Keiser. “We’re actually submitting these.”
Whether Saturday’s performance is the final cut for the virtual entry depends on weather and temperature, said Keiser. However, due to pandemic conditions, it is rare that the entire band is able to play as a group — so Saturday’s show may be the one.
The band will be going all out, playing its absolute best for the camera and the crowd.
The show that had been written for competition this year has been put on ice and will be presented next year.
“It is our fervent hope that we will be able to return to live marching band events in the fall of 2021 and assist our member schools in carrying on the proud heritage of marching bands in the state of Indiana,” said a July ISSMA news release.
