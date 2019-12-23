Arrests logged by officers over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Brittany M. Blake, 23, of the 3000 block of North S.R. 127, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Joshua A. Cook, 33, of the 100 block of North S.R. 327, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
• Joseph D. Curtis, 31, of the 400 block of East Maumee Street, arrested in the county on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Daquavion D. Evans, 23, of the 10000 block of Tinton Court, Indianapolis, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Jonathon M. Gill, 45, of the 500 block of South State Street, Pioneer, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• David A. Householder, 29, of the 15000 block of Buss Road, Manchester, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Patricia Marroquin, 46, of the 1000 block of West Mill Street, arrested Williams Street and Harry Kelly Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Nathaniel M. Petersen, 21, of the 400 block of Regency Court, arrested in the 3000 block of West Sycamore Beach Road on felony charges of battery of a child and pointing a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.