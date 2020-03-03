ANGOLA — Angola ranks tied for 6th on the Top 100 Micropolitans list from Site Selection Magazine, said a news release from the Steuben County Economic Development Corp.
This is the eighth year straight that Angola-Steuben County has been ranked, making this list the 13th time in 14 years.
In 2019, Steuben County had seven projects that qualified to make this list that were based in Angola.
“The City of Angola, Steuben County, and the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation are truly excited about being listed again on the Top Micropolitan list for 2019. Ranking tied for 6th, and in the top 10 for the last three years, is the highest our community has ranked," said Isaac Lee, executive director of the SCEDC.
Site Selection’s Conway Projects Database focuses on new corporate facility projects with significant impact, including headquarters, manufacturing plants, research and development operations and logistics sites, among others. It does not track retail and government projects, or schools and hospitals.
New facilities and expansions included in the analyses must meet at least one of three criteria:
• Involve a capital investment of at least $1 million;
• create at least 20 new jobs, or
• add at least 20,000 square feet of new floor area.
"Ranking on this list is an honor as we compete with over 700 micropolitans across United States. This is a testament to the many organizations and individuals that partner to achieve this award," Lee said. "Along with everything else that the SCEDC is doing for the community and for our local businesses, ranking this high on this list means that we are still focused on growing our businesses and attracting new ones to the area.”
