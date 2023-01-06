Nine people arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Kyle Z. Beiswanger, 41, of the 400 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Pleasant Lake, arrested on C.R. 500S east of C.R. 800W, Hudson, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intosicated.
• Samuel A. Blackburn, 44, of the 1000 block of West McKay Road, Shelbyville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Wilsonny O. Excelus, 22, of the 3900 block of Newport Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Dawne S. Lawrence, 21, of the 7700 block of North C.R. 630E, Fremont, arrested in the 2800 block of West C.R. 700S, Hudson, on a charge of felony assisting a criminal.
• Jared M. Lesher, 26, of the 7600 block of West C.R. 768S, Hudson, arrested in the 2800 block of West C.R. 700S, Hudson, on warrants alleging felony robbery, intimidation and theft and misdemeanor theft.
• Jorge M. Mendez-Morales, 39, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 344 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Fernando Pacheco, 19, of the 1200 block of Hugh Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 340 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Raymond J. Park, 28, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Justin J. Pitchellis, 40, of the 800 block of Apple Hill Way, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
