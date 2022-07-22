Four people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Virginia F. McLaughlin, 40, of the 4800 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested on State Street at Gonser Avenue, Ashley, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the past 10 years.
• Danny L. Rhudy Jr., 36, of the 5900 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Levi S. Stetler, 36, of the 6600 block of West C.R. 490N, Orland, arrested on C.R. 850W and C.R. 50N on charges of felony kidnapping and battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Zachary R. Wolf, 33, of Lane 160 Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested on Silver Lake for misdemeanor public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana or hashish.
