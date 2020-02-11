ANGOLA — Ownership has changed at Fitt4Life, 25 S. Public Square, Angola, but that doesn’t mean women that are members of the gym are going to see drastic changes taking place.
And they will recognize the new owner as longtime staff member, instructor and fellow gym member Jill Winkler.
Fitt4Life founder and former owner Trina Wisel said she and Winkler began talking in September about the transition, keeping it under wraps until very recently.
“The whole transition went so smooth, it really seemed effortless,” Wisel said. “We have worked well together.”
Winkler started at Fitt4Life just working a couple of days a week before transitioning into an instructor role.
“I wanted to teach a little less as I was teaching five days a week,” Wisel said. “Jill took more of the classes, started to train and people started asking her questions about the workout.”
When Wisel founded Fitt4Life, the purpose was to take care of people, especially women, in mind, body and soul. Over the years, that hasn’t changed and Winkler said it will continue to stay that way.
That means classes, such as the popular cardio drumming, will continue as will regular memberships. The plan is to also add more classes, such as Zumba, back to the rotation.
“I’m not going to change things,” Winkler said. “I want to help women too with everything.”
Encouragement from her husband Henry and son Tripp helped give Winkler the push she needed to make the decision to take over the gym.
“My husband said it’s perfect for me because it’s all things I’m good at,” Winkler said. “I’m good at listening, talking and helping people.”
As Winkler takes over in the gym, Wisel said she plans to transition into doing full-time ministry through a ministry she has set up, “Shine On.”
“Now, instead of caring for the physical body, I’m transitioning into spiritual wellness,” she said. “Primarily for women, that hasn’t changed.”
Fitt4Life has long felt like a home away from home for Winkler.
“I lost weight and wanted to lose more,” she said. “I wanted to be here for my son and husband.”
She came into Fitt4Life, she said, and Wisel set her up in the space where she said she never felt judged and where she could enjoy what she was doing without fear of judgment from others.
“We lift up, not put down,” she said. “It’s a real sisterhood here.”
Wisel said she plans to continue working out at Fitt4Life as well as subbing wherever she’s needed in the gym.
“This is a calling by God,” she said. “It was a calling to be at Fitt4Life as my assignment for 10 years.”
Several times, Wisel said, she had the opportunity in the past to sell the gym but it didn’t feel right before now.
“I wouldn’t pass it onto just anyone,” she said. “It wasn’t the right fit before.”
Wisel said Fitt4Life wouldn’t be where it is or what it is without the amazing community support its received over the last 10 years.
“The community has been so amazing, jumping in with both feet,” she said. “We have truly been a family and I want to thank everyone for that and for being a part of the continued success for Fitt4Life and for backing Jill as she continues on.”
Wednesday at 5 p.m. will be a celebration at Fitt4Life to serve as a going away party for Wisel and a welcome for Winkler. Members past and present are encouraged to attend.
To follow Wisel’s new ministry on Facebook visit https://bit.ly/2OJqA0s or her personal page, https://bit.ly/2vkmqFx.
To follow Fitt4Life on Facebook, visit https://bit.ly/31F4ula. For more information on the gym visit the link, stop in or call 665-3488.
