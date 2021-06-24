ANGOLA — The Steuben County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a woman at a home in the 300 block of Lane 200E Lake James is a homicide.
The Steuben County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation into the death of Wilma Ball, 82, Angola.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies and Steuben County EMS responded to the address after receiving a call about an unresponsive female inside the home.
Officers first on the scene located Ball and observed circumstances that appeared unusual and suspicious in nature. Sheriff's department detectives were immediately called to investigate.
A subsequent autopsy was performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.
At this time, the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and ongoing. No other information is available pending further investigation.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police at the scene were Steuben County EMS, the Steuben County Coroner's Office and the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
