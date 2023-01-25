INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment in northeast Indiana saw a decline in December over November but the rates are still above the record lows from a year prior, say data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
"The absurdly low unemployment rates from December 2021, including some counties with an unemployment rate below 1%, were unsustainable so the bump across the board — people working, people looking for work and the unemployment rate — is actually a healthy sign showing confidence in the job market,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “Counties in northeast Indiana specifically and Indiana generally are showing no immediate signs of an economic downturn but employment is a lagging indicator so these tea leaves are looking at what has already happened and tell us nothing of what’s to come. Regardless the increase in available workers should give employers who have been so desperately looking to fill open positions some relief but only if they offer competitive compensation including pay and benefits.”
Steuben and Whitley counties came in at 1.9% for December, down from 2.0% in Steuben in November and 2.2% in Whitley, were the lows for KPC Media coverage area counties.
Elsewhere in KPC Media coverage area, Noble County registered 2.5% in December, down from 2.8% in November. LaGrange County dipped back into the range it had previously had frequented, 2.0%, down from 2.5% in November. DeKalb County dropped to 2.0% from 2.3% in November while Allen County came in at 2.2% from 2.7% in November.
While these stats are much less than what would be considered full employment — anywhere from 4% to 5% — they are higher than experienced in December 2021, when rates all across the region were at the unheard of rates of 1% to 2%.
Perhaps what is most telling about the new data set is that all of the counties in the region are experiencing growth in the labor force while the number of employed corresponds.
The December employment statistics show a 3.6% year-over-year increase in the Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area’s labor force — those working and those looking for work. In December 2021 it was 213,153 and went to 220,727 last month for an increase of 7,574 people. The unemployment rate went up to 2.2% with a little more than 4,800 people in the Fort Wayne metro actively seeking employment compared to 1.4% or almost 3,000 people a year ago.
The number of people unemployed still remains very low, particularly in the rural counties. Of the six-county area, Whitley County has the lowest unemployed — yes, it is the least populated — at 333.
While technology-focused employers including Amazon, Google and Meta have been laying off employees in other cities, the small share of workers locally working in those fields are unlikely to influence the local labor market, Blakeman said. If layoffs extend to manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and healthcare, northeast Indiana could see a bump in unemployment in the months to come but it is unclear how many of those workers could be absorbed quickly by open positions.
“If we’ve learned anything in the past three years, it’s that past performance is no indicator of future results when it comes to the economy,” Blakeman said. “While there is much uncertainty out there, including inflation that is declining but still far beyond the 2% target, the current labor market remains strong. Does this means we can avoid a downturn? Not necessarily but there is no immediate concern. Now is an excellent time to save up some cash for an emergency fund if that’s in your budget or consider skilling up to give yourself more opportunity in the job market.”
“While some employers continue to struggle to find workers, some people returning to the workforce may find an increasingly competitive job market,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “Which is to say, for some jobs, there may be no shortage of candidates and those employers, for the first time in a long while, can choose to be exacting in their hiring. That is a small window of light in what otherwise has been a difficult stretch for employers, who collectively still have many open positions. As of January 17, there were more than 14,000 online job postings in northeast Indiana.”
