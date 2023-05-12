Two people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Dylan J. Gray, 22, of the 6700 block of 16th Place, St. Petersburg, Florida, arrested on the Interstate 69 southbound on ramp, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Corey D. Seafolk, 34, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 800W, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
