This is the second installment in a three-part series
Today’s teenagers represent the first generation to grow up with social media.
On the positive said, social media allows them to meet new people, learn new things, join social groups and follow their role models. But on the neagative side, teachers and youth leaders voice concern that some of the material youth encounter online is misleading and potentially detrimental.
Social media sites like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Skype were launched in the 2000s and followed by other platforms that became popular with teens. Snapchat, which allows users to send instant messages and photos that disappear after they are viewed, is the most popular teen site, according to Statista data. TikTok and Instagram are also heavily used by teenagers, according to statistics.
And while those platforms have some beneficial effects allowing youngsters to socialize, learn and create, they can also have a negative impact, too, on a youth's self-esteem and mental well-being.
“I think that there are good and bad that come with it,” said DeKalb High School science teacher and coach Melissa Hall. “Students can reach all parts of the world using social media and I think have more knowledge of current events, which is a positive. They could potentially be communicating with an author from Sweden via Twitter or follow a scientist from Belgium, something that couldn't be done without having prior contacts before social media. The educational reach of a social media platform is incredible.”
Starting with the good — social media platforms give teen a place to learn, grow and express themselves.
Abigail Adamson of Angola, a sophomore at Earlham College, Richmond, is fond of TikTok because she can share short video clips of her cosplay characters. Cosplay involves creating costumes to emulate fictional beings.
Adamson joined Facebook at the sanctioned age of 13 and did not open an Instagram account until she was 17. Those accounts not only allow her to share her own creations with others, but connect with other creative people with the same interest.
Westview High School junior Alana Miller said social media has connected her with groups of people united by common interests.
"I follow a lot of artists on social media and it’s very inspiring to see others' work," she said.
And Lakeland High School senior Ariel Garcia said social media exposed him to new things that he otherwise might not be able to access in his rural northeast Indiana hometown.
"It creates common topics with others around you and makes it easier to make friends in person and online," said Garcia.
Connecting with others doesn't just mean celebrities, creators or interesting people from around the world. Teens around northeast Indiana have also turned to social media in many cases to simply keep in touch with one another during the pandemic as their normal social lives have been disrupted.
Hamilton High School senior Jackson Stuckey said that during COVID-19 shutdowns, social media provided a way for him to keep in contact with his girlfriend, classmates and teachers.
"With social media, I have been able to find who I am as a person and to grow with knowing that I am not alone in this world because there are other people out there like me," said West Noble High School junior Misty Hernandez. "But everything has a shadow to it. As the first generation to actually grow up with all this technology and the social media, we have become so engulfed with likes and shares and we do not have the knowledge of how to safely hold this power that has been given to us and now resides at our fingertips."
But with any powerful tool, there's also a threat of misuse and teens also come into contact with some negative impacts of being connected.
Zaiden Evers, an Angola High School junior, compared social media to religion.
"In certain hands it's really bad and in certain hands it's really good," Evers said.
Adamson watched the recently released "The Social Dilemma" on the last day of her introduction to social media class this fall. In the Netflix documentary, former social media executives, engineers and investors share how the sites have been honed to attract and keep people’s interest.
"Our teacher would ask for our opinions," said Adamson, 20. She said discussion revolved around how social media changed students' lifestyles, how it played into the presidential election and how it incorporated affect theory. Affect theory attempts to categorize humans' emotions to predict how they will respond when triggered.
"We discussed how much misinformation gets spread so quickly," Adamson said.
There is a difference between information and wisdom, said Abigail’s father, the Rev. Tom Adamson, executive director at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, a nonprofit youth outreach in Angola, and a difference “between online presence and deep character.”
Wisdom and character must be earned, he said.
Similarly, skills must be honed over time. Impact Institute interactive media instructor Jeannette Rinard said her students sometimes doubt their creativity because they follow established artists.
"I try to stress to them that everyone probably has pieces that they're not as proud of, but because you don't see those, they judge themselves unfairly if they don't always produce perfect projects," she said.
Material posted on social media also has a way of dampening students' perception of quality work, Rinard said.
"I think there are some video-editing practices that are not followed in some media produced for TikTok, Twitter and YouTube," she said. "The lighting and audio may not be perfect but it's a short video so creators upload it anyway because they may still get a laugh or a like. When bad edits, lighting or audio becomes the norm it's harder to get students to pay attention to those details."
