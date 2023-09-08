ANGOLA — An Angola man is facing three counts of Level 4 felony child molesting.
Ronald Charles Albright, 62, of the 600 block of West C.R. 157S, Angola, was arrested Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest following a two-month investigation.
Albright, who has a criminal history of sexual misconduct allegations but has managed to stay off of the sexual offender registry, fondled a 9-year-old in his home on more than one occasion, court records said.
Albright was arrested on a warrant issued by the Steuben Superior Court.
The warrant follows an over two-month investigation that began back in July when the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the allegations by the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Albright was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Steuben County Jail.
Albright remains held without bond pending an initial court appearance. The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the arrest was the Angola Police Department.
If found guilty on all three counts, Albright is facing between 6 and 36 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.