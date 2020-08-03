Brett Buehrer completed a 6-mile swim around the perimeter of Clear Lake Saturday morning to raise funds for the newly created Community Inclusiveness Fund held at the Steuben County Community Foundation. After Saturday’s swim during a chilly rain, the fund grew to more than $12,000, which is double the amount originally deposited to start the fund. Many people around the lake came out in the rain to cheer Buehrer on. “Despite the chilly rain we were heartened to see supporters wave from their windows and porches and a few hardy souls even went down their docks in the rain to encourage and cheer Brett on,” Dana Buerher said. “We received a lot of positive feedback on this initiative and the fund, as well as what an important thing this is for our community.” In the middle, Devon McArdle accompanies Dana Buehrer in a pontoon boat used to follow Brett on his swim around the lake. Below, some youngsters come out to their dock to cheer Brett on during his swim.
