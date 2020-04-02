ANGOLA — Trine University was honored with 2019 Tree Campus USA recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.
“Tree Campuses and their students set examples for not only their student bodies, but the surrounding communities, showcasing how trees create a healthier environment,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Because of Trine University’s participation, air will be purer, water cleaner and students and faculty will be surrounded by the shade and beauty the trees provide.”
The Tree Campus USA program honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals. Trine achieved the title by meeting Tree Campus USA’s five standards, which include maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service-learning project. Currently there are 385 campuses across the United States with this recognition.
“Members of the Trine University Tree Board work hard with the Indiana DNR to make sure we meet Tree Campus standards, but this wouldn’t be possible without the tireless efforts of our grounds crew,” said Brandy DePriest, faculty advisor for Trine’s SPEAK for the Earth student organization. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation for the time and effort that the grounds crew puts into maintaining our beautiful campus.”
The Arbor Day Foundation has helped campuses throughout the country plant thousands of trees, and Tree Campus USA colleges and universities invested more than $51 million in campus forest management last year. This work directly supports the Arbor Day Foundation’s Time for Trees initiative — an unprecedented effort to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspire 5 million tree planters by 2022. Last year, Tree Campus USA schools collectively planted 34,515 trees and engaged 33,432 tree planters — helping the organization work toward these critical goals.
More information about the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCampusUSA.
The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.
