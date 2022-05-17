Six people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Barry G. Blain, 55, of the 2900 block of Stoney Lane, Markle, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Katie N. Harger, 34, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested on West Maumee Street at Gerald Lett Avenue, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ashton K. Mickem, 18, of the 900 block of South Townline Road, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Thomas A. Oehler Jr., 37, of the 4600 block of Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, arrested at the jail on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Matthew G. Penland, 36, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested on West Maumee Street at Gerald Lett Avenue, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jonathan D. Tuttle, 40, of the 7500 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.