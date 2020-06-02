ANGOLA — Steuben County Councilman Ken Shelton prevented incumbent Commissioner Jim Crowl from serving a fifth term representing the Middle District in a stunning 2,425-1,890 defeat on Tuesday.
Throughout the evening Shelton held a steady lead, from the initial counting of absentee ballots to the final precinct that came in just prior to 7:30 p.m. Shelton’s early leads were trimmed once the final ballots were counted, but he still had a significant showing, about 56% to 44%.
“Obviously I was hoping for a nice spread there. Very humbled by the turnout and the support,” Shelton said from a post-election gathering at Sutton’s Event Center in downtown Angola.
Turnout in the election was a little more than 25%. More than a third of the turnout was cast by mail-in and in-person absentee voting.
Shelton currently doesn’t have an opponent in the fall election but the Democrats still have until the summer to fill out their ballot.
“We’re going to proceed to the fall election with the same vigor as if there is an opponent,” Shelton said.
If he raises and spends the money he did during the primary, more than $16,000, he will be even more difficult for a Democrat to beat in blood-red Steuben County.
“I can’t thank the supporters enough. We had tremendous support,” Shelton said. “We had tremendous support and we were very pleased.”
In the South District race, Wil Howard, also a county councilman, was unopposed. The current South District Commissioner Ron Smith is ending his years in public service after having served many years on the Board of Commissioners and the County Council.
Crowl said he wished Shelton the best of luck and was proud of the time he has served the community.
“I’ve had a heck of a good run. It’s good, I’ve got a lot to be proud of and I’m going to move on,” Crowl said. “I thank all of the people who have supported me over the years and God bless.”
As for the next six months, Crowl said he will continue to lead and operate as he has the past 16 years as a commissioner.
“I’m a commissioner until Dec. 31st and I will act as if nothing has changed. I am still a leader in this community and I will continue to lead until my time is up,” he said.
Crowl is a veteran of local government, having first served as Scott Township Trustee from 1983-1997. He then landed on the Steuben County Council, where he served from 1998-2004. He was elected to the Middle District seat on the Commissioners in 2014, following county government veteran Rod Wells.
Shelton is a graduate of Angola High School and Tri-State University (now Trine). He has been married to his wife, Karen, for 32 years. They share four children, eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. He is a veteran of the Indiana State Police and also worked at Coachmen Industries. He is the owner of KLS Associates/Shelton Investigations.
When 2021 rolls around, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners are guaranteed two freshmen who will join Commissioner Lynne Liechty from the North District who is in the middle of her second term in office.
