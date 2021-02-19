ANGOLA — Thousands of Angola residents lost power Friday afternoon as a widespread outage blanketed most of the city.
Northern Indiana Public Service Co., which supplies much of Steuben County with power, confirmed the outage shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, but at the time was unable to provide an estimate for when power would be restored.
NIPSCO spokeswoman Dana Berkes said the outage stemmed from an issue at its substation on Broad Street and had dispatched workers to the site. Workers on site said a raccoon apparently got into some equipment, causing a disruption of service.
During the peak of the outage, NIPSCO’s website showed more than 4,800 customers in Angola affected by the outage.
Trine University’s campus was without power and closed all buildings around 3 p.m. Friday, directing residential students to return to their residence halls and sending commuter students home.
Steuben County Board of Commissioners President Wil Howard announced the closure of all county offices for the remainder of the day, with the exception of the highway department, which did not lose power.
Cameron Memorial Hospital also lost power during the outage, but switched to a backup generator system, spokeswoman Kelly Hammons said.
Shortly after the outage began, the Angola Police Department took to Facebook to urge residents not to call 9-1-1 to report the power outage, instead directing them to contact their electricity provider. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department also sent out a text alert with a similar message.
“Do not call 911 or APD dispatch to report power outages or ask why the power is out. Our phone lines are currently being overwhelmed with these calls,” the department said in a post.
Several Angola residents told the Herald Republican that NIPSCO had notified them that their power would be back by Friday evening. The estimated restoration times they were provided with ranged from 7:45 p.m. to 10 p.m., depending on their location.
