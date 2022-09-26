ANGOLA — Angola will hold a “rare” meeting of its Use of Force Board to review a recent firing of a gun by an Angola Police Officer.
Angola has a policy that requires such a meeting anytime a police officer fires a gun while in the line of duty.
Such an incident occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, when Officer Jacob Johnson responded to a dog bite in progress.
City Attorney Kim Shoup said when Johnson responded, he found a resident who had been “pretty chewed up” by a dog, which was either a pit bull or a pit bull mix.
During the incident, the dog reportedly charged at Johnson, who shot it once, killing it.
There was no damage or injury to anyone else or any other animals, Shoup said.
Shoup said the meeting was out of the ordinary because Angola Police rarely have to discharge their guns in the line of duty.
The Use of Force Board meeting is open to the public, Wednesday at 10 a.m. in City Hall, 210 N. Public Square.
The board is made up of Mayor Richard Hickman; three members of the police force, Darrin Taylor, Jason Justice and Caleb McLatcher; and one citizen, Leslie Schlottman.
