ANGOLA — As expected, Matt Widenhoefer has been approved as the new superintendent with the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
The MSD Board of Trustees approved hiring Widenhoefer Monday on a 7-0 vote. It had been a foregone conclusion that he would be hired after he was first named as the candidate of choice in September.
"The board has full confidence that Dr. Widenhoefer is going to do great things for MSD," said Cory Archbold, president of the MSD board.
By law, a number of procedures have to be followed before a new superintendent can be hired. Monday finalized that process for Widenhoefer, who said he's excited to get to work on Oct. 18.
"Yes, I am very excited to serve the students, parents, teachers and the community of MSD of Steuben County," Widenhoefer said in a recent email.
Widenhoefer was to submit his letter of resignation to East Allen County Schools on Tuesday. He was serving as principal at Heritage High School.
"It is both an honor and a privilege to lead a great organization, such as MSD of Steuben County, and I would like to thank the School Board for this opportunity. I am excited to get started and look forward to meeting the students, staff, parents and community members," Widenhoefer said.
Widenhoefer takes over the reigns for Steve Sprunger, who has been serving as interim superintendent at MSD since Superintendent Brent Wilson left on June 30.
Wilson and at least four members of the school board had been at odds since 2016 when the board decided to remove an automatic rollover portion of Wilson's contract. The rollover provision allowed him to continually have his contract renewed.
What the contract was changed in 2016, it was without mutual consent from Wilson. That led him to filing a breach of contract suit with the school board. The suit, which was to go to trial in late July, was settled in May, leading to Wilson's departure.
"It's been a hell of a couple years, and over the past three months it has been wonderful seeing all of MSD grow closer at all levels. So many good things are coming in the next few months," Archbold said.
The contract offered to Widenhoefer will initially be for three years, expiring on June 30, 2024, and can be extended up to eight years before a new contract would have to be negotiated. If Widenhoefer’s performance is determined in an annual evaluation to be effective or highly effective, he will be awarded a raise at the same rate as that being given to teachers.
Widenhoefer was offered a contract that will pay him a salary of $139,880 a year. With benefits, his package is worth about $174,121 a year, which is much less than the approximately $300,000 Wilson received even though his base contract was about $149,000.
Meanwhile, Widenhoefer has 17 years of leadership experience in the East Allen County school district.
He completed his bachelor and master degrees at Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne and received his doctorate from Indiana State University.
Archbold praised Widenhoefer for his technical skills and his people skills.
Angola is not an unfamiliar place to Widenhoefer and his family. His wife of 23 years, Tricia, is a professor and physical therapist in Trine's physical therapy program. The two have three children, Grant, a sophomore at Trine, and high school students Graham and Grace.
