Police arrest man who was shot by officer
ALBION — A Kendallville man shot by police after allegedly pulling a gun and pointing it at a Kendallville police officer in a Nov. 22 incident has been formally charged.
Faustino J. Vasquez III, 28, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday on charges of carrying a handgun after a domestic battery conviction with a prior felony conviction, a Level 5 felony; and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Vasquez had not been booked previously because he had been hospitalized since the Nov. 22 incident.
According to court documents, Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Doug Davis was conducting a followup contact in the 1800 block of Aspen Cove shortly before 8 a.m. on Nov. 22 when he came into contact with Vasquez.
A struggle ensued, and at one point Davis saw Vasquez pull out a gun and start to point it at him, according to court documents. Davis told investigators “when he was pointing it at me is when I discharged my duty weapon.”
An investigation by the Indiana State Police and the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office found no wrongdoing on Davis’ part. An internal investigation by the Kendallville Police Department had a similar result.
Northeast counties growing in GDP
Indiana’s northeast corner counties all rank in the top half of Indiana counties for gross domestic product, a survey released Thursday shows.
Three of the four corner counties grew in GDP by equal to or greater than the statewide rate of 2% for 2018, and Steuben County outpaced the national growth rate of 2.9%.
All northeast corner counties rank among Indiana’s top 20 in the percentage of their GDP from manufacturing. DeKalb County ranks second overall, with Noble County in fourth.
Total GDP for 2018 in local counties included: DeKalb $2.67 billion (28th in state) up 2%; Noble $1.92 billion (33rd) up 2.8%; LaGrange $1.57 billion (39th) up 1.7%; and Steuben $1.52 billion (44th) up 3.4%.
Medical office coming to west Auburn
AUBURN — Plans for a new medical office in west Auburn won approval from the Auburn Plan Commission in a meeting Tuesday at City Hall.
Vasari Development of Fort Wayne intends to build a medical office for orthopedics and physical therapy with 16 treatment rooms, according to Plan Commission documents.
The property lies along the east side of Smaltz Way, south of the Paradise Buffet and north of the Hampton Inn hotel.
At the meeting, the developer revealed that Fort Wayne Orthopedics will occupy the new medical building, Schweitzer said.
Auburn’s library closes temporary site
AUBURN — A storefront in the Auburn Plaza shopping center has served more than two years as a temporary home for Eckhart Public Library.
That ended Wednesday, as the library staff turned a page and prepared for an eventual move back to the main library at 603 S. Jackson St.
The main library has been closed and under renovation since a devastating arson fire July 2, 2017. After settling on a temporary site, library officials moved operations to Auburn Plaza in October 2017.
The temporary site saw more than 63,000 visits during its use, library statistics show.
Rome City council bans sale of CBD oil
ROME CITY — After months of research, the Rome City Town Council on Monday banned the sale of CBD products within the town limits.
The board came to agreement that the unknowns of the products outweigh the benefits.
The ordinance states, “the health hazards have been identified as concern CBD oil products, and in particular said products being utilized by minors and/or as part of vaping routines.”
Town Attorney Bill Eberhard said he didn’t find any other town with a similar ordinance in his research.
The first offense will carry a fine of $100, and subsequent offenses will be fined $500, as well as all costs of collection and attorney fees.
East Noble school staff given bonuses
KENDALLVILLE — On Wednesday, the East Noble school board approved bonuses not only for its teaching staff, but also for its certified employees.
Certified employees — workers who aren't included as part of teacher or administrator contracts — also were granted a 2% raise for 2020.
East Noble typically waits until the end of the year to disburse its performance bonuses, as well as to decide whether there's money available for staff raises.
Board members also OK'd bonuses to be sent out for staff. For teachers and administrators, those rated as "effective" and "highly effective" will receive stipends to the tune of $730 or $850, respectively.
Classified staff will also get bonuses of $400 each, or $200 for part-time workers.
Central Noble senior wins Lilly scholarship
ALBION — A call went to her classroom for her to come to guidance just to talk.
Little did she know, her parents, principals and school staff were waiting in a dark conference room at Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School for her to show up.
When she walked in, the lights came up, and Jocelyn Winebrenner was greeted with the four-year, full-tuition Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Winebrenner will go to Huntington University in the fall to study agribusiness on the marketing track. She’ll also continue to play softball at the collegiate level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.