Food pantries around northeast Indiana are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year.
With Christmas around the corner and cold temperatures settling in, helping families in need becomes more important than ever.
Bonnie Brownell of the Central Noble Food Pantry in Albion and Melinda Ebers of the Butler Community Food Pantry enjoy doing whatever it takes to help those in need.
“I don’t turn anyone away,” said Brownell, who has volunteered for 12 years at the Central Noble pantry, located at 401 S. Orange St. (S.R. 9).
“I or someone will make sure our people are provided for.”
“If they’re in need of food, I’m not going to turn them away,” said Ebers, who has led the Butler food pantry at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., for approximately three years and has volunteered there for five years.
The Central Noble pantry is open every Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and also operates a senior pack every other week for those age 60 and up who aren’t able to get to the food pantry because of health issues.
Brownell said it’s not unusual to have 90 families come through each week.
Open the last Wednesday of each month, the Butler pantry typically serves 70 families per month, but in November, that number grew to 106, Ebers said.
Because both food pantries issue government subsidies, they must document and report the number of people and families served each time the pantry is open.
On their first visit to either pantry, new visitors must fill out paperwork with their name, address and family size, Brownell and Ebers explained.
Both pantries allow visitors to walk through and pick out items to take home.
“Our pantry is just like shopping at the grocery store,” Brownell explained.
“They go through and pick their items,” Ebers said.
Throughout the year, and especially at the holidays, more volunteers gather to help at the Butler pantry. Families, members of other churches and Eastside’s boys basketball players show up to assist at the pantry and carry bags out to cars for visitors.
The Central Noble pantry has become a giving circle. “Our clients, whenever they are able, will donate coats they don’t wear any more for someone else,” Brownell explained. “Our clients try to give back as much as they can.”
Because the Butler pantry was running out of space, it was decided to hold two monthly distributions in October, November and December. One night was just for commodities and the other was for regular distribution, Ebers explained.
In January, the Butler pantry will resume its regular schedule of the last Wednesday each month.
“We treat everyone with dignity and respect, and we expect the same,” Brownell said. “Without the great support of the Albion community, our doors couldn’t remain open.”
Miller’s Poultry of Orland recently donated more than 100 cases of chicken to the Albion pantry. “They are unbelievably awesome,” Brownell stated.
“As soon as one’s over, I start thinking about the next one; what do we have on hand, and what do we need?” Ebers said.
About a week before the next pantry date, she places an order with Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana to ensure items are available. Ebers said she also watches for sales and specials at area grocery stores and uses donations to the pantry to buy those items.
Last year, a sub-freezing cold snap caused many food pantries to close, but Ebers and volunteers made sure the Butler pantry was open.
“Our food pantry was the only one in the area that was open,” she said. “We opened up the church so people could be inside.” Volunteers also gave rides to visitors who regularly walk to the food pantry so they didn’t have to walk home in the frigid temperatures.
“That was a rough one, but we managed to get through it,” Ebers said. “That’s one I won’t forget.”
Many visitors have jobs but just aren’t able to make ends meet and need a little help. “It saddens you that people struggle like this,” Brownell said. “Through the grace of God, it would be me.”
Brownell said she enjoys watching the reactions of children. Even if it’s receiving an orange or cucumber, it means the world to those children.
Hugs are always great too. “I get hugs from the adults and kids,” she said. “I love the hugs.”
“I feel so blessed to be able to give back,” Brownell added. “I’m just grateful I can do what I do.”
“I love to give to people,” Ebers said. “This has been just an awesome experience, and I hope to be able to do this for several years.
“To me, it’s just my life,” she added. “It’s what I was meant to do.”
