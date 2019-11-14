ANGOLA — All of the proceeds from the day’s sales on Saturday at Sutton’s Deli will be donated to the family of Jenny Boleyn to help with the costs associated with her battle with endometrial cancer.
“Everything, not just a percentage, goes to her family,” said Pam Hanes of Sutton’s.
Opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m., there will be all kinds of happenings throughout the day.
Diagnosed in September, only half of the costs of Boleyn’s treatment for her Stage 3 cancer are covered by insurance. As her fight continues, the bills continue to accumulate.
“On September 19th the doctors discovered that I had a large mass, which is called endometrial cancer,” said Boleyn.
“So our first line of attack is to do chemo treatments to see if we can shrink the tumor down small enough to be able to remove it with surgery,” Boleyn continued. “And if we are able to do surgery then we’ll put together another plan of attack on how we’re going to follow through with the protocol from there out.”
While she’s going through a rough time, Boleyn said there has been some bright sides, like the upcoming event at Sutton’s.
“I thought that I would start keeping track of some of those silver linings that cancer has brought into my life. Who would ever thought that cancer would bring silver linings? Not me. It seems as though I find a silver lining almost everyday,” she said. “Today one of my blessings is how much closer I feel to my family.
It’s so nice to see how the community has come out to support me, that’s such a silver lining too. I feel very blessed and this has been one of the most humbling experiences of my life.”
To help alleviate some of the financial stress, Sutton’s Deli offered to host the benefit for Boleyn.
Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, there will be entertainment in the afternoon and evening hours, a 50/50 raffle, bingo, a pie auction, baskets of goodies and more.
“We will have all kinds of things including our wood-fired pizza,” Hanes said. “And we’re going to be open until 8.”
Hanes also said Chris Sutton, her daughter and owner of Sutton’s Deli, has prepared a number of desserts for the special event.
Sutton’s Deli is located at 140 N. Public Square, Angola.
For more information on the benefit, stop in or call 665-6799.
