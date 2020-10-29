ANGOLA — One of Angola Middle School's biggest annual observances will be canceled this year due to COVID-19.
For many years, AMS students and staff have welcomed local veterans to the school for a one-hour program celebrating Veterans Day. Veterans and their guests are welcomed to breakfast and then given seats of honor on the gym floor during a program that involves all students as well as local veterans organizations. Each soldier in attendance is recognized individually.
The program has been canceled following discussion with local organizations to put a priority on safety during the pandemic, said Angola Middle School Principal Ryan Bounds.
"We say this with a lot of regret because we love being able to serve our veterans each year," said Bounds. "We intend to do it next year and many years after."
Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. It celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans.
