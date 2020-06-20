ANGOLA — The Steuben County Lakes Council will host a water quality meeting next week.
The meeting will be held on Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. in multipurpose room of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 2A, Angola.
The meeting is open to the public. Lakes council members Bill Schmidt and Pete Hippensteel will discuss the results of tests conducted in May at 61 sites across the county. Also on hand will be Scott Banfield of Aquatic Enhancement and Survey, who conducts testing and does lake and pond management.
Along with providing an overview of May 29 testing, a followup to several years of extensive testing, the trio will delve into future testing plans.
At this month's lake council meeting, the group began talking about using the bank of data that has been amassed over 12 years of monitoring local lakes and streams. This year, the council may begin to narrow in on a site or two to do a project, such as a wetlands to help filter impurities.
Eight sites tested unusually high in May, including Black Creek near Hamilton and Palfreyman Ditch flowing into Crooked Lake. Both sites were DNA tested last year, with bacteria in Palfreyman testing positive for human feces and Black Creek for livestock feces. Hippensteel has been working with property owners along Black Creek to help institute practices that protect the watershed.
