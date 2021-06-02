SEATTLE, Wash. — As a Black female clergy member, the Rev. Dr. LaVerne Hall spent the time dedicated to her doctoral dissertation researching and learning all she could about Sojourner Truth.
“And now, I’m doing an extension of that,” said Hall, who is now in her 80s.
In 2019, Hall was gifted a clergy stole made by artist and designer Heather Scholl that she has begun sending around the country, and soon the world, to her fellow Black women clergy. Hall will be bringing her stole to Sunday’s dedication of the Sojourner Truth monument in downtown Angola at 2 p.m.
“In 2019 I established November as African American Clergy Women’s Awareness Month,” said Hall. “It recognizes Sojourner Truth as well as other clergy women that are in the business of developing congregations outside of a traditional church, just as she did.”
Hall has written books to further emphasize her research and passion, with pages that include artwork and images of a custom made doll of Sojourner Truth.
She is working on a third volume, due out in the fall, with another doll on the cover.
“I wanted to add depth and dimension to the project this year,” she said.
Her friend Heather, a white woman, made the stole, knowing of Hall’s affinity for Sojourner Truth.
“Heather, she’s a social activist,” said Hall. “She does a lot of artwork and the stole has a lot of her embroidery work in it.”
Hall had before seen another group of female clergy sending a stole around the United States, which gave her the idea for her own stole.
The images on the stole tell the story of Sojourner Truth, with the tree of knowledge growing from a black circular object at the base. On one side, Truth kneels in her iconic shawl and bonnet. On the other is Truth, in her youth, prying open the circle to let the tree grow.
The circle represents struggle and strength in the darkness of slavery and enduring oppression. There are symbols and patterns representing wisdom, shackles and freedom. There is an Underground Railroad lantern signaling the path to freedom and liberation.
On the top left, where you would find a clergy cross, the tree foliage breaks way to reveal an apple.
The stole’s travels began in Washington in January and so far, it has visited a dozen different locations in the United States including Texas, Louisiana, New York, North Carolina and some of the Midwest.
Its next stop is Angola on Sunday when she will attend the dedication hosted by the Downtown Angola Coalition, which is responsible for bringing the monument for its permanent installation at the Steuben County Courthouse.
“I’ve wanted to get it to Battle Creek, (Michigan) but I didn’t know any female clergy in that area to send it to,” Hall said. “I saw the announcement about Angola’s event, I’d met some of Sojourner Truth’s family before, and I thought it would be a good way to bring the stole and meet more of them.”
Two of Hall’s friends from Seattle will be making the trip with her. The hope is that some of the descendants of Sojourner Truth’s that are present will sign the stole and maybe, Hall will be able to place the stole briefly on the statue as well.
“It will be such a thrill to be there, to meet some of the family,” she said.
Once Hall is back home in Seattle, the stole will be traveling to Africa where it will be preached in by a female clergy and signed before coming back to continue its journey.
Annually, said Hall, there are three to four honors done on Sojourner Truth.
“Truth travels, Truth is contemporary and Truth prevails,” she said. “She is still here with us, her legacy is still so much of what we do.”
Though not the same colors as Hall’s stole, Sojourner Truth was said to have been dressed in a red, white and blue shawl, a sash and apron to match, a cap on her head with a star in front and a star on each shoulder when she spoke in Steuben County.
She donned the colors of the Scott Township Home Guard, which included several men that were from abolitionist families that offered their protection services on her visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.