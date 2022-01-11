ANGOLA — Conversations have started among Steuben County elected officials on just how to fund the purchase of two new ambulances in the coming two years.
And it appears as though a source of funding might have been identified, the seldom-used riverboat gambling fund, it was reported during Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Council.
Steuben County Emergency Medical Service opened bids for an ambulance in December and it was learned then that only one could be delivered in 2022 due to supply chain issues.
The model that could be delivered this year, a demo, did not exactly fit the desire of the department. Ambulances from the other two companies that bid would not be available until mid-2023.
“You’re not looking at 2022. You’re shot,” said Stephen Bloom, EMS director.
“Right now the fleet is in desperate need of one (new ambulance),” said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, who shared presentation duties with Bloom.
It is estimated that a new ambulance would cost about $265,000, though the high bid submitted in December was lower. If the county commits to two new units — a second one was scheduled to be purchased in 2023 — the cost would be roughly double.
It appears as though the technical side of funding two new ambulances, one in 2022 and the other in 2023, has been worked out.
That left funding the purchase up to Howard to research, working with Auditor Kim Meyers.
It was noted that there’s about $688,000 in the county’s riverboat fund, which is more than enough to cover two ambulances. In 2022 and 2023, that fund will grow by about $240,000, about $120,000 a year.
After the purchase of two ambulances and with the fund replenished by about $240,000 over the next two years, it will end up with a balance of approximately $398,000 at the end of 2023, unless it funded other purchases.
The riverboat fund is money the county receives from riverboat tax revenue that is distributed to every county in the state. A small amount of the tax revenue is shared with all counties; host counties receive the lion’s share of the tax money. Revenue distributed last year was about $33 million.
In the past, Steuben County most recently has used its riverboat money to pay for new trucks at the Steuben County Highway Department. Over a number of years, the fleet was rebuilt.
Of the three companies that bid on ambulances, one, from PL Custom, Elkhart, would be providing a model that matches the newest member of the county’s existing fleet. This would be preferable, Bloom said, for continuity so paramedics have uniformity when out on runs, no matter which unit they are in. All equipment, supplies, etc., would match the other vehicles.
The ambulance from PL Custom also carried the highest price tag, at $253,274.
It was suggested that the EMS get by with the equipment in the fleet — including one facing major repair — and purchase two new ambulances now. That would include the one scheduled for purchase in 2022 and another on schedule for 2023.
Because of the delays in delivery, the county would end up taking delivery of two new ambulances in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.